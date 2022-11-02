ProShare Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

AXTA stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

