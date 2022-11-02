ProShare Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $128.98.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

