ProShare Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 318.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $3,168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Redfin Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on RDFN. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

RDFN opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $516.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.