ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,502.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,502.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,546,777 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.