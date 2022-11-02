ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $8,184,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilltop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 169,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 127,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Hilltop Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

