ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after buying an additional 437,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of -0.39. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

