GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GameStop by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,565,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 24.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

GameStop Stock Up 0.3 %

GME stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

