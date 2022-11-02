EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $38.68

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.68, but opened at $39.96. EQT shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 108,524 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,399,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 446,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.