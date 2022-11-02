Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $87.40, but opened at $90.81. Emerson Electric shares last traded at $87.54, with a volume of 76,930 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

