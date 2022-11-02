CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,957,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

