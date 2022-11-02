Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Cohu worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

COHU stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

