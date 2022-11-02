CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 161.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.70.

In other CBIZ news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,157 shares of company stock worth $2,395,599 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

