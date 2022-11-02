Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 20,391 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $99,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.6% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

