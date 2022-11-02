Barclays Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $428.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $430.00 to $428.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MA opened at $333.19 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.94. The stock has a market cap of $321.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

