Barclays Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $428.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $430.00 to $428.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.
Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MA opened at $333.19 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.94. The stock has a market cap of $321.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.