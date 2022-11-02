Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $47,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 170.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 114,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72,172 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 43.4% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 6.1% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 22,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $151.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

