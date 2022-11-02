8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of 8X8 worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 286,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

8X8 Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.36. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.