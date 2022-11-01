Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $155.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

