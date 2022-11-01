Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,217 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Kelly Services worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 107.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 923,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KELYA opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

