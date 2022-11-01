Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,686 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of QDEL opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 42.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

