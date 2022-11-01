US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NOV were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $5,688,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.92 and a beta of 1.76. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

