Truist Financial Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $95.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
EW opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
