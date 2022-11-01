Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 27,011 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,011 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after buying an additional 930,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,014,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 44.4% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 338,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Down 1.2 %

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.