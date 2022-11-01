Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 70.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

