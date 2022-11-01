Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

