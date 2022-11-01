Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 818.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

