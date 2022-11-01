Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $178.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGEN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.75.

Seagen Price Performance

Seagen stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

