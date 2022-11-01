Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Roblox by 47.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 171.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Insider Activity

Roblox Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

