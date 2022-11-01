Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $457.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

