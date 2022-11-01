ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of IAC by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of IAC by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.