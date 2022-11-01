ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

