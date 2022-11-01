Needham & Company LLC Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $120.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.