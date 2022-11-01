Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Myers Industries worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Myers Industries Company Profile



Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

