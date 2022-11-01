Morgan Stanley Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $140.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

