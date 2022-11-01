Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 316,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 69,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 59.6 %

YMAB stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $157.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Kempen & Co lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

