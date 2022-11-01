Cowen Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $100.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,641. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.