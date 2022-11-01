Comerica Bank Sells 15,125 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,349,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

