Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

