Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.03 and a 12-month high of $251.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

