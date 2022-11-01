Comerica Bank Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

