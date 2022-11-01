Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 105.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 88.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stephens upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $244,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,460 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

