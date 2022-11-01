Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,567 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Arch Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Arch Resources by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ARCH opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 119.20% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 52.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

