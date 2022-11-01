Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

