Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.19.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
