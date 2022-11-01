Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

