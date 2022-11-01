Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.