Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $137.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $157.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.