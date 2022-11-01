Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $137.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $157.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

