Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $135.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73. Amazon.com has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

