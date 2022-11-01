Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
