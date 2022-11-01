Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

