Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.73.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

