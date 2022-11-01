Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.